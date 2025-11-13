The first 100 lobbyists have registered in the Transparency Register: the most popular areas of lobbying

$42.040.02
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
04:42 PM • 10320 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
02:40 PM • 37844 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
02:39 PM • 25956 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 26705 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
November 13, 11:14 AM • 59648 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 37941 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 39093 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37250 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 33156 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine received €5.9 billion from the EU: part of the funds from the profits of frozen Russian assets
In Zakarpattia, officials carried out multi-million dollar schemes during the renovation of a shelter and a gym: details of the scheme
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipes
Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announced
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
02:40 PM • 37845 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 11:14 AM • 59649 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipes
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrow
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey
The first 100 lobbyists have registered in the Transparency Register: the most popular areas of lobbying

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

As of November 13, 2025, 101 lobbying entities are registered in the Register, of which 51 are legal entities (on behalf of which 141 representatives can lobby) and 50 are individuals.

The first 100 lobbyists have registered in the Transparency Register: the most popular areas of lobbying

The first hundred lobbyists have registered in the "Transparency Register" (Register) – an open public platform that collects, processes, and publishes data on lobbying entities and their reporting, UNN reports with reference to the NACP.

As of November 13, 2025, 101 lobbying entities are registered in the Register, of which 51 are legal entities (on behalf of which 141 representatives can lobby) and 50 are individuals. Two individuals have ceased their lobbyist status. Thus, in total, 191 lobbyists can influence decision-making in the country.

- the statement says.

Among the legal entities registered in the Register are, in particular:

  • companies (LLC, JSC) – 27;
    • public associations (associations, unions) – 16;
      • advocacy organizations (associations, bureaus) – 5;
        • other – 3.

          The most popular areas of lobbying:

          • financial, banking, tax, and customs policy – 76 lobbying entities;
            • economic development, regulatory policy, and property – 74 entities;
              • legal policy – 70 entities;
                • law enforcement – 68 entities;
                  • innovation and digital transformation – 66 entities;
                    • transport, communications, and infrastructure – 65 entities;
                      • environmental policy and nature management – 64 entities;
                        • agrarian and land policy – 63 entities;
                          • regional development and urban planning – 62 entities.

                            The smallest number of entities chose the "Youth and Sports" area – 36 lobbying entities.

                            Let's add

                            The NACP reminded that lobbying entities must submit their first reports on their activities from the date of registration in the Register until December 31, 2025, to the Register from January 1 to January 30, 2026.

                            Reference

                            On September 1, the Law of Ukraine "On Lobbying" came into force. Simultaneously, the NACP put into industrial operation its key implementation tool – the Transparency Register.

                            Antonina Tumanova

                            Politics