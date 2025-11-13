The first 100 lobbyists have registered in the Transparency Register: the most popular areas of lobbying
Kyiv • UNN
The first hundred lobbyists have registered in the "Transparency Register" (Register) – an open public platform that collects, processes, and publishes data on lobbying entities and their reporting, UNN reports with reference to the NACP.
As of November 13, 2025, 101 lobbying entities are registered in the Register, of which 51 are legal entities (on behalf of which 141 representatives can lobby) and 50 are individuals. Two individuals have ceased their lobbyist status. Thus, in total, 191 lobbyists can influence decision-making in the country.
Among the legal entities registered in the Register are, in particular:
- companies (LLC, JSC) – 27;
- public associations (associations, unions) – 16;
- advocacy organizations (associations, bureaus) – 5;
- other – 3.
The most popular areas of lobbying:
- financial, banking, tax, and customs policy – 76 lobbying entities;
- economic development, regulatory policy, and property – 74 entities;
- legal policy – 70 entities;
- law enforcement – 68 entities;
- innovation and digital transformation – 66 entities;
- transport, communications, and infrastructure – 65 entities;
- environmental policy and nature management – 64 entities;
- agrarian and land policy – 63 entities;
- regional development and urban planning – 62 entities.
The smallest number of entities chose the "Youth and Sports" area – 36 lobbying entities.
The NACP reminded that lobbying entities must submit their first reports on their activities from the date of registration in the Register until December 31, 2025, to the Register from January 1 to January 30, 2026.
Reference
On September 1, the Law of Ukraine "On Lobbying" came into force. Simultaneously, the NACP put into industrial operation its key implementation tool – the Transparency Register.