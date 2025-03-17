The fire at the oil refinery in Tuapse has been completely extinguished
The authorities of Kuban reported the complete elimination of the fire at the oil complex in Tuapse, which occurred after a drone attack. 188 people and 55 units of special equipment participated in the extinguishing.
Fuel and energy facilities in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation were attacked by drones last week. A fire broke out at one of the facilities. This fire, which, according to Russian media, was extinguished by more than 50 units of special equipment and almost 200 firefighters, was later localized and extinguished, reports UNN.
The governor of Kuban, Veniamin Kondratyev, stated that the fire at the oil complex in Tuapse has been completely extinguished. Earlier, Russian media reported that the fire occurred after a drone attack. A tank containing about 20,000 tons of gasoline caught fire. The fire was assigned the fourth level of danger. 188 people and 55 units of special equipment participated in the extinguishing.
Let us remind you
UNN reported: 69 Ukrainian drones attacked various regions of the Russian Federation, including the Moscow region. As a result of the attack, one person died, three were injured, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.