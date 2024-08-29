“The fighting is extremely fierce": Syrskyi describes situation in the Pokrovske sector

Fierce fighting is currently underway in the Pokrovsk sector, as Russians want to break through the Ukrainian defense at any cost. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports .

Details

He worked for several days in a row in the brigades defending the Pokrovske direction, where the situation is currently the most difficult - Syrsky said.

According to him, the work at the headquarters continues almost around the clock. The military constantly has to make non-standard decisions to strengthen the defense and destroy the advancing enemy.

The most intense fighting is taking place on the eastern outskirts of Hrodivka, further along the border of Kamianyi and Krasnyi Yar, directly in Novohrodivka, and below, near the eastern outskirts of Mykhailivka, which is located in front of Selidove. The fighting is extremely fierce. The enemy is throwing everything that can move and advance into the battle, trying to break through the defense of our troops - summarized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrsky explained that in such conditions, our main task is to strengthen the defense of our troops in the most difficult areas of the front, to provide the brigades with sufficient ammunition and other material and technical means.

AddendumAddendum

Syrsky also noted that the soldiers of the 25th separate airborne brigade, whose actions cause the enemy to suffer heavy losses, are showing extraordinary resilience in battles.

He also noted the servicemen of the 68th separate hunting brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush and the 150th separate mechanized brigade, who leave no chance for the enemy to return alive and unharmed from the battlefield.

Recall

The President of Ukraine discussed the situation at the front with the military leadership. In particular, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Bargylevych reported.