Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
04:24 PM • 11057 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 15728 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 24375 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 65699 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 87611 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 150167 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 141454 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281681 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 103714 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71893 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

The FIFA Congress meeting in Paraguay was delayed by three hours due to Infantino's lateness

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

The start of the FIFA Congress meeting in Asuncion was postponed by three hours due to the late arrival of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The delay caused outrage among delegates.

The FIFA Congress meeting in Paraguay was delayed by three hours due to Infantino's lateness

The start of the congress of the International Football Federation (FIFA) in Asuncion, Paraguay, which was scheduled for Thursday, had to be postponed by three hours. The official reason is not named by the governing body of the football federation, but the DPA agency learned that it was due to the late arrival of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, reports UNN.

Details

Sources of the agency reported that the delegates who gathered in Asuncion were outraged by this delay.

On the eve of the meeting, Infantino traveled to Qatar and Saudi Arabia, where he participated in meetings with US President Donald Trump and the leaders of both countries.

Trump has created a working group for the preparation of FIFA 202608.03.25, 06:41 • 27067 views

For this reason, the FIFA Council meeting, which was originally scheduled to take place in Asuncion, was postponed to Friday and replaced with an online format. Infantino was also not present at the meetings that usually precede the general meeting.

Qatar hosted the 2022 World Cup, and Saudi Arabia will host it in 2034. The United States will host this year's Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup together with Mexico and Canada.

Recall

FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the UEFA Congress in Belgrade, Serbia spoke in favor of the return of russia to international football.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SportsNews of the World
Paraguay
UEFA
Mexico
Donald Trump
Canada
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
United States
