The start of the congress of the International Football Federation (FIFA) in Asuncion, Paraguay, which was scheduled for Thursday, had to be postponed by three hours. The official reason is not named by the governing body of the football federation, but the DPA agency learned that it was due to the late arrival of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, reports UNN.

Sources of the agency reported that the delegates who gathered in Asuncion were outraged by this delay.

On the eve of the meeting, Infantino traveled to Qatar and Saudi Arabia, where he participated in meetings with US President Donald Trump and the leaders of both countries.

Trump has created a working group for the preparation of FIFA 2026

For this reason, the FIFA Council meeting, which was originally scheduled to take place in Asuncion, was postponed to Friday and replaced with an online format. Infantino was also not present at the meetings that usually precede the general meeting.

Qatar hosted the 2022 World Cup, and Saudi Arabia will host it in 2034. The United States will host this year's Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup together with Mexico and Canada.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the UEFA Congress in Belgrade, Serbia spoke in favor of the return of russia to international football.