The EU's pressure on Russia could put Ukraine in a stronger position - Sybiha
Kyiv • UNN
Minister Sybiha stated that the EU's new steps and increased pressure on the Russian Federation will strengthen Ukraine's positions. At the summit on March 6, EU leaders will discuss military support and the use of frozen Russian assets.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha believes that increased EU pressure on Russia can put Ukraine in a stronger position and bring closer a just peace. He made this statement ahead of an emergency meeting of the European Council, reports UNN citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
We expect new strong steps from the EU in support of Ukraine that will strengthen our warriors, enhance our defense capabilities, and scale up the defense industry. Such decisive steps by the EU, along with increased pressure on Russia, can put Ukraine in a stronger position and bring closer a just peace
He is confident that Ukraine with guaranteed security will become a key force for lasting peace and development for Europe, and emphasizes that peace is the number one priority for Ukraine and the involvement of the USA is critically important for success.
Reminder
On March 6, 27 EU leaders will gather in Brussels to discuss a new security architecture and military support. On the agenda - defense spending, the issue of using frozen Russian assets, and the possible consideration of a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.