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The European Parliament will open a representative office in Canada with powers extending all the way to the Arctic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

The European Parliament has approved the opening of a representative office in Ottawa to strengthen ties with Canada. Its powers will extend to the Arctic.

The European Parliament will open a representative office in Canada with powers extending all the way to the Arctic

The Bureau of the European Parliament approved the establishment of an EP office in Canada's capital, Ottawa, which is intended to strengthen parliamentary ties between the EU and Canada. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced this, UNN writes.

Details

According to her, the new office will have regional powers extending as far as the Arctic. It is also intended to promote more active parliamentary exchanges across the Atlantic.

Europe and Canada: old friends who continue to write the next chapter together

— Metsola noted.

Decision made ahead of the Canadian prime minister's speech

The establishment of the office was announced ahead of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's speech in the European Parliament, scheduled for Thursday.

Metsola called the decision a new stage in the partnership between the European Union and Canada. The office in Ottawa is intended to ensure the European Parliament's permanent presence in the country and facilitate interaction between parliamentarians from both sides.

Canada wants to join the €90 billion loan for Ukraine - FT14.09.26, 10:42 • 10988 views

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