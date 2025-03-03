The European automotive industry will have three years to reduce CO2 emissions.

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The European automotive industry will have three years to reduce CO2 emissions.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20488 views

The European Commission plans to give car manufacturers three years instead of one to meet CO2 emissions targets. Car companies faced fines of up to 15 billion euros for exceeding emission limits in 2025.

The European automotive industry will have three years to reduce CO2 emissions.

The European Commission plans to ease the systems for verifying target emissions levels. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that instead of annual compliance with the limits, companies will be given three years.

Transmits UNN with a link to Deutsche Presse-Agentur, Bloomberg, and Puls Biznesu.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the European Union will give car manufacturers three years to meet this year's carbon dioxide emissions reduction target. 

Instead of annual compliance with the limits, companies should be given three years.

- believes the head of the European Commission.

A corresponding amendment to the rules that were to be applied to car manufacturers this year will be proposed later this month, von der Leyen announced.

In the autumn of 2024, the European automotive industry warned that it faces a total fine of up to 15 billion euros in 2025.

A new method of capturing CO2 from the air has been developed at the University of Cincinnati14.01.25, 18:11 • 28964 views

The prerequisite for the impending penalties facing the industry is the so-called fleet limits. The relevant legislative requirements became stricter at the beginning of the year. 

The average level of CO2 emissions from produced cars is measured. Manufacturers must pay a fine for excessive CO2 emissions.

Luca de Meo, the CEO of Renault, warned that car manufacturers will have to choose between paying fines or halting the production of more than 2.5 million cars. According to estimates from Volkswagen, he faces a fine of 1.5 billion euros this year.

Volkswagen recalls more than 60,000 vehicles in the US due to a fault01.03.25, 15:39 • 35786 views

Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged that there is a need for greater flexibility in adhering to previously agreed climate goals.

On one hand, there is a need for predictability and fairness for those who did their homework first. On the other hand, we need to listen to the voices of stakeholders who are calling for more pragmatism in these difficult times and technological neutrality.

- said the Head.

Renault does not rule out returning to Russia after the end of Russian military aggression in Ukraine21.02.25, 13:59 • 26895 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Volkswagen
European Commission
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
