The European automotive industry will have three years to reduce CO2 emissions.
The European Commission plans to give car manufacturers three years instead of one to meet CO2 emissions targets. Car companies faced fines of up to 15 billion euros for exceeding emission limits in 2025.
The European Commission plans to ease the systems for verifying target emissions levels. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that instead of annual compliance with the limits, companies will be given three years.
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the European Union will give car manufacturers three years to meet this year's carbon dioxide emissions reduction target.
Instead of annual compliance with the limits, companies should be given three years.
A corresponding amendment to the rules that were to be applied to car manufacturers this year will be proposed later this month, von der Leyen announced.
In the autumn of 2024, the European automotive industry warned that it faces a total fine of up to 15 billion euros in 2025.
The prerequisite for the impending penalties facing the industry is the so-called fleet limits. The relevant legislative requirements became stricter at the beginning of the year.
The average level of CO2 emissions from produced cars is measured. Manufacturers must pay a fine for excessive CO2 emissions.
Luca de Meo, the CEO of Renault, warned that car manufacturers will have to choose between paying fines or halting the production of more than 2.5 million cars. According to estimates from Volkswagen, he faces a fine of 1.5 billion euros this year.
Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged that there is a need for greater flexibility in adhering to previously agreed climate goals.
On one hand, there is a need for predictability and fairness for those who did their homework first. On the other hand, we need to listen to the voices of stakeholders who are calling for more pragmatism in these difficult times and technological neutrality.
