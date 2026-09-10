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The EU wants to introduce new taxes so that countries pay less into the bloc’s budget

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

António Costa called for the creation of new EU taxes to finance defence and competitiveness. Germany is demanding a reduction in the bloc’s budget.

The EU wants to introduce new taxes so that countries pay less into the bloc’s budget

President of the European Council António Costa advocated introducing new pan-European taxes that would reduce member states’ direct contributions to the EU budget. He made the statement after talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Politico reports, according to UNN.

Details

We cannot demand more from the member states. We need to create new own resources to protect national budgets

– Costa said.

The issue has become one of the key points in negotiations on the EU budget for 2028–2034. Germany, which accounts for about a quarter of the bloc’s budget financing, opposes a substantial increase in its expenditures.

Merz demands cuts of hundreds of billions of euros to the EU budget

The German chancellor called for the European Commission’s proposed budget of nearly €2 trillion to be reduced by "several hundred billion". According to him, such an increase in spending is "simply excessive", since European taxpayers will ultimately have to pay for it.

The EU plans to create a joint response to Russia’s threats by 2030 - Costa27.08.26, 12:18 • 4889 views

Costa, by contrast, considers new pan-European taxes necessary to finance common priorities, including defense and enhancing the EU’s competitiveness.

The European Commission had previously expected to receive about €66 billion annually from new sources of revenue. So far, countries have agreed only to levies under the carbon border adjustment mechanism and on uncollected electronic waste, which together could generate about €20 billion per year.

Kallas canceled the launch of the EU defense group due to pressure from diplomats - Politico07.09.26, 12:51 • 21050 views

Stepan Haftko

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