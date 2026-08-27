The EU plans to create a joint response to Russia’s threats by 2030 - Costa
Kyiv • UNN
The EU aims to prepare a joint response to Russia’s hybrid threats by 2030. New sources of funding are being considered for this purpose.
The European Union wants to jointly counter hybrid threats from Russia by 2030. European Council President António Costa stated this during a meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, UNN reports, citing LRT.
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According to him, the EU has a plan to be ready to respond jointly to emerging threats by 2030.
We have a plan to be ready by 2030 to have a common response, to be ready for a joint reaction to this threat
He added that all EU member states, the European Commission and other Community institutions are working on preparations to respond to hybrid threats.
All member states, the European Commission and all European institutions are working together so that we can counter those threats that pose a threat not only to one member state, but to all of us
As Costa noted, one of the main objectives will be to find a balance between the EU's growing needs and limited financial resources. In the President of the European Council's view, savings cannot be made at the expense of competitiveness, security or defence, but at the same time funding for farmers, regions and regional cohesion must be preserved.
To secure additional funding, two main options are being considered - increasing contributions from member states or using European Union resources. At present, the priority is to reach agreement on new sources of EU revenue
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