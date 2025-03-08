EU plans to produce 2 million shells this year - European Commissioner
Kyiv • UNN
European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius announced the EU's plans to increase shell production to 2 million units this year. The Ukrainian defense industry has increased production 35 times during this period - to 35 billion euros per year.
The EU plans to produce about 2 million shells this year. This was stated by the European Commissioner for Defense and Space, Andrius Kubilius, during a telethon on Saturday, reports UNN.
"In fact, some programs in Europe have supported the development of artillery shell production, as we suddenly realized that our capacity to produce artillery shells is very limited. In 2023 - only about 300,000 shells. Currently, we plan to produce about 2 million shells this year. This expansion of production has been made possible by the EU support program," Kubilius said.
Kubilius also noted that Europe knows its capabilities and is looking for ways to increase defense production.
"Although there is a very impressive example of the Ukrainian defense industry, which has increased its capacities. At least we were shown data during our meeting with the Ukrainian government that the Ukrainian defense industry, whose output in 2022 was about 1 billion euros per year, is now producing about 35 billion euros per year," Kubilius said.
He emphasized that the Ukrainian defense industry has increased 35 times.
"I have repeated to all members of the college (of commissioners - ed.) that if the Ukrainians were able to increase defense production by 35 times, then we should look at how we can increase our production by 10 times, or more. Of course, we are also looking for ways to at least partially support Ukraine's defense needs through the purchase of weapons produced by the Ukrainian defense industry," Kubilius noted.
The EU Commissioner noted that the so-called "Danish model" is gaining popularity among European member states.
"This is very important because for the same amount of money we can purchase European quality weapons from the Ukrainian defense industry at half the price," Kubilius said.
In November 2024, the EU stated that the bloc had delivered the promised million ammunition to Ukraine.