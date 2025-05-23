The EU must be prepared for the US to lose interest not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe - Sikorsky
Kyiv • UNN
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland stated that the EU must be prepared for the US to lose interest not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe. American leaders are openly declaring a change of priorities.
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski no longer has any illusions about the Trumpist turn in US politics and believes that the European Union can and should solve the problem of defense on its own. After all, the United States may cease to be interested not only in the affairs of Ukraine, but also in Europe. This was written by the Polish diplomat in a column for the French publication Le Monde, reports UNN.
Sikorski explained that the current situation in global politics proves his thesis. American leaders openly declare that they do not intend to spend a significant part of their time and resources on solving issues that they consider "European". As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted, the United States must now "focus on other priorities".