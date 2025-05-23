The EU must be prepared for the US to lose interest not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe - Sikorsky

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for
12:17 PM • 5332 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 15378 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 17508 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 23547 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

09:52 AM • 30176 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
08:36 AM • 38572 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

07:04 AM • 115613 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 65526 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Exclusive
May 22, 02:45 PM • 314070 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM • 296145 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3m/s
48%
747mm
Popular news

Israel carried out missile strikes on Hezbollah military facilities in Lebanon

May 23, 03:11 AM • 55265 views

There are no missile carriers in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

May 23, 03:57 AM • 47201 views

The enemy attacked the railway in Bukovyna: what is known

May 23, 05:09 AM • 91152 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

09:25 AM • 50277 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

12:05 PM • 14258 views
Publications

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

07:04 AM • 115613 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 215166 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 296145 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 286459 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 294837 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Tim Cook

Kim Jong Un

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Danilo Hetmantsev

Actual places

Kyiv

Israel

Odesa Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Kupyansk

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

09:25 AM • 50438 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 114968 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 157298 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

May 22, 10:28 AM • 159265 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

May 22, 07:48 AM • 158444 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Truth Social

El País

Facebook

Shahed-136

The EU must be prepared for the US to lose interest not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe - Sikorsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1174 views

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland stated that the EU must be prepared for the US to lose interest not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe. American leaders are openly declaring a change of priorities.

The EU must be prepared for the US to lose interest not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe - Sikorsky

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski no longer has any illusions about the Trumpist turn in US politics and believes that the European Union can and should solve the problem of defense on its own. After all, the United States may cease to be interested not only in the affairs of Ukraine, but also in Europe. This was written by the Polish diplomat in a column for the French publication Le Monde, reports UNN.

Details

Sikorski explained that the current situation in global politics proves his thesis. American leaders openly declare that they do not intend to spend a significant part of their time and resources on solving issues that they consider "European". As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted, the United States must now "focus on other priorities".

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Radosław Sikorski
European Union
United States
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$63.75
Bitcoin
$109,004.60
S&P 500
$5,870.36
Tesla
$346.89
Газ TTF
$35.98
Золото
$3,348.54
Ethereum
$2,530.12