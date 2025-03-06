The EU is preparing for a new wave of refugees from Ukraine due to possible cuts in US aid - Politico
Kyiv • UNN
EU ministers are discussing a scenario for the distribution of Ukrainian refugees in the event of an escalation of the war and the cessation of US support. Currently, over 4.3 million Ukrainians are under protection in European countries.
The threat of a prolonged war in Ukraine in the absence of military support from the United States is forcing European Union politicians to prepare for a new wave of Ukrainian refugees. This is reported by Politico, according to UNN.
It is noted that the German Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, emphasized the potential problem.
If Putin escalates this war even further and American support disappears, and if this leads to a greater movement of refugees... we will need a mandatory distribution of Ukrainian refugees across the EU according to a fair mechanism
The publication reminds that according to Eurostat data, as of December last year, more than 4.3 million Ukrainians were under temporary protection in European countries after fleeing the Russian invasion.
"Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic have taken in the most Ukrainian refugees, and in the event of a new, larger wave of refugees, this will have to change," the publication quotes the German Foreign Minister.
At the same time, she added that she does not currently expect another large influx of refugees and that this is "only a scenario" that ministers need to discuss. Meanwhile, Germany, according to her, will support Kyiv, "as long as Putin's horrific attack on Ukraine continues."
According to the Ministry of National Unity, in the event of peace, a third of Ukrainians are ready to return home. Others are likely to consider the option of returning from abroad in the longer term, provided that the war ends.
