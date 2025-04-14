The EU has updated the rules for arms exports: what this means

The Council of the European Union announced on Monday that it has completed the review of the arms export control system. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the European Council.

Today, the EU Council completed the review of the EU's arms export control system, adopting a decision to amend the Council's Common Position, which defines common rules for the control of exports of military technology and equipment, and approved conclusions on this issue - the statement reads.

These conclusions confirm the EU's commitment to responsible and transparent arms trade, preventing the diversion of weapons for misuse by terrorists, criminals and other unauthorized users.

The conclusions also define the Council's work agenda for the coming years on elements to support responsible trade in military technology and equipment.

Kalashnikov assault rifles, grenades, assault rifles: a weapons smuggling network liquidated in Europe

The Council expresses its commitment to continuing the EU's efforts to promote the universalization and effective implementation of the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) and calls on states that have not yet done so to accede to or ratify the ATT - noted in the European Council.

In addition, an updated user guide for licensing officers in Member States was adopted as part of the review.

It is worth noting that this review was prompted by the supply of weapons from the EU to Ukraine, as well as the need to promote the export of military equipment jointly developed by member countries.

Addition

European Union finance ministers have begun negotiations on a joint defense fund on Saturday. It is noted that it will purchase and own defense equipment and charge members for its use, as a way to spend more on defense without burdening national accounts with large debt.

The British newspaper The Times warns that after the war, Ukraine may face the problem of uncontrolled arms trafficking. Experts fear the transformation of the country into an "arms bazaar".

In particular, it is indicated that post-war Ukraine may become a "Kalashnikov society", in which disputes that were once resolved with fists will be resolved with weapons. Experts fear that this is real, in case of delays with state regulation, for example - the state's redemption of unregistered weapons.