The EU has updated the rules for arms exports: what this means

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2442 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19591 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16552 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21603 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30818 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64506 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60281 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34086 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59660 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106942 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 19591 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52943 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64506 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
06:47 AM • 60281 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 167394 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24495 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21374 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22990 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24872 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27492 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

The EU has updated the rules for arms exports: what this means

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11458 views

The EU Council has completed a review of the arms export control system to prevent weapons from falling into the hands of terrorists. The review is related to arms supplies to Ukraine.

The EU has updated the rules for arms exports: what this means

The Council of the European Union announced on Monday that it has completed the review of the arms export control system. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the European Council.

Today, the EU Council completed the review of the EU's arms export control system, adopting a decision to amend the Council's Common Position, which defines common rules for the control of exports of military technology and equipment, and approved conclusions on this issue 

- the statement reads.

These conclusions confirm the EU's commitment to responsible and transparent arms trade, preventing the diversion of weapons for misuse by terrorists, criminals and other unauthorized users.

The conclusions also define the Council's work agenda for the coming years on elements to support responsible trade in military technology and equipment.

Kalashnikov assault rifles, grenades, assault rifles: a weapons smuggling network liquidated in Europe12.04.25, 06:40 • 4647 views

The Council expresses its commitment to continuing the EU's efforts to promote the universalization and effective implementation of the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) and calls on states that have not yet done so to accede to or ratify the ATT 

- noted in the European Council.

In addition, an updated user guide for licensing officers in Member States was adopted as part of the review.

It is worth noting that this review was prompted by the supply of weapons from the EU to Ukraine, as well as the need to promote the export of military equipment jointly developed by member countries.

Addition

European Union finance ministers have begun negotiations on a joint defense fund on Saturday. It is noted that it will purchase and own defense equipment and charge members for its use, as a way to spend more on defense without burdening national accounts with large debt.

The British newspaper The Times warns that after the war, Ukraine may face the problem of uncontrolled arms trafficking. Experts fear the transformation of the country into an "arms bazaar".

In particular, it is indicated that post-war Ukraine may become a "Kalashnikov society", in which disputes that were once resolved with fists will be resolved with weapons. Experts fear that this is real, in case of delays with state regulation, for example - the state's redemption of unregistered weapons.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Ukraine
