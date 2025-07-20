The EU has allocated Ukraine €164.8 billion, including €3.6 billion from frozen Russian assets

The European Union has allocated 164.8 billion euros in financial support to Ukraine. In particular, 3.6 billion euros have been allocated from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets, writes UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

The EU has allocated 164.8 billion euros for overall support to Ukraine and Ukrainians, including 3.6 billion euros from the proceeds of immobilized Russian assets - the message says.

It is reported that the EU firmly supports Ukraine and its people and is committed to continuing to provide political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support.

In addition, the EU has activated the Temporary Protection Directive, granting people fleeing the war in Ukraine the right to residence, access to the labor market, and means to access appropriate housing, medical care, and education for children in the EU.

EU countries have accepted over four million people under this temporary protection scheme, which has been extended until March 2026.

The Commission has introduced maximum flexibility so that member states can support people fleeing the war by using unspent cohesion fund money, thus making it available.

Addition

The US Senate Armed Services Committee approved the National Defense Authorization Act, which provides for $500 million in aid to Ukraine and extends the Security Assistance Initiative until 2028.

The European Commission announced a new financial support package for Ukraine of 2.3 billion euros, which includes grants and loan guarantees. The funds will be directed to support businesses, investments, urban reconstruction, energy security, and critical infrastructure.