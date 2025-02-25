EU denies a new raw materials deal with Ukraine: they say this partnership is four years old

The European Commission has denied the existence of a new proposal for critical raw materials for Ukraine, recalling the existing memorandum, which is four years old. This was stated by the European Commission spokesman Thomas Rainier during a briefing on Tuesday, UNN reports.

There is no proposal. Since 2021, the EU has had a partnership on critical raw materials with Ukraine, formalized through our memorandum of understanding. So it started four years ago. Like all EU critical raw materials partnerships that we have, this corporation aims not only to ensure supply chain security for the EU, but also to promote local value creation and capacity building in partner countries, ensuring mutual benefit - said the European Commission spokesman.

Addendum

Politico reported that the European Union on February 24 offered Ukraine its own "win-win" deal on "critical minerals," just as US President Donald Trump said Washington was close to striking a deal with Kyiv over rights to its vast natural resources.

EU says its mineral deal for Ukraine 'does not compete with the US' - BBC