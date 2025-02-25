ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
EU denies a new raw materials deal with Ukraine: they say this partnership is four years old

EU denies a new raw materials deal with Ukraine: they say this partnership is four years old

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25706 views

The European Commission has denied the existence of a new proposal on critical minerals for Ukraine, recalling the existing memorandum of 2021. This denial followed reports of possible competition with the United States for Ukrainian resources.

The European Commission has denied the existence of a new proposal for critical raw materials for Ukraine, recalling the existing memorandum, which is four years old. This was stated by the European Commission spokesman Thomas Rainier during a briefing on Tuesday, UNN reports.

There is no proposal. Since 2021, the EU has had a partnership on critical raw materials with Ukraine, formalized through our memorandum of understanding. So it started four years ago. Like all EU critical raw materials partnerships that we have, this corporation aims not only to ensure supply chain security for the EU, but also to promote local value creation and capacity building in partner countries, ensuring mutual benefit

- said the European Commission spokesman.

Addendum

Politico reported that the European Union on February 24 offered Ukraine its own "win-win" deal on "critical minerals," just as US President Donald Trump said Washington was close to striking a deal with Kyiv over rights to its vast natural resources.

EU says its mineral deal for Ukraine 'does not compete with the US' - BBC25.02.25, 12:59 • 28519 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising