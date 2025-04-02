The EU court refused to lift sanctions against the family of Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko - media

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11680 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 99707 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 163655 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103396 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339841 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172156 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143972 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195877 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124438 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108087 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134307 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44340 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155826 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34810 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81006 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 11680 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81110 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 99707 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 163655 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155933 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19396 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21250 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34894 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44421 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134387 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

The EU court refused to lift sanctions against the family of Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12588 views

The European Union court rejected the claims of Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko and his wife to cancel sanctions. The couple tried to remove the obligation to report assets in the EU.

The EU court refused to lift sanctions against the family of Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko - media

The European Court has dismissed the lawsuits of Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko and his wife Olena regarding the lifting of European Union sanctions. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian billionaire and his wife Olena Tymchenko tried through the EU Court to achieve the lifting of the obligation to report on their assets located in the jurisdiction of the European Union. In particular, it applies to all those on the sanctions list. However, the court in Luxembourg decided that the EU Council had the right to establish such an obligation.

Supplement

Gennady Timchenko is a Russian businessman, oligarch and one of the richest people in Russia. In 1991, Timchenko began working in the Finnish division of the Urals Finland Oy joint venture, and in 1994 he became a co-founder of Kinex. From 1997 to 2001, he served as CEO of International Petroleum Products Oy (later known as Urals Finland Oy), which was an important step in his business career.

In 1997, together with his partner Torbjörn Törnqvist, he founded Gunvor, one of the largest trading companies in the energy sector. In 2003, he became a co-founder of the Transoil oil company. In the early 2000s, Timchenko moved with his family to permanent residence in Switzerland, retaining his Russian and Finnish citizenship.

In 2007, he created Volga Resources Holding, registered in Luxembourg, which was renamed Volga Group in 2013. In 2009, Timchenko acquired a large stake in Novatek OJSC and became a member of the company's board of directors.

In 2014, after the United States imposed sanctions against Gennady Timchenko due to his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the businessman was forced to sell his shares in Gunvor and other companies. The sanctions were imposed because the US State Department pointed to a direct link between Timchenko's activities in the energy sector and Putin. The Russian president has repeatedly emphasized his long-standing friendship with Timchenko.

In 2018, Gennady Timchenko ranked fifth on Forbes' list of Russia's richest businessmen with a fortune of $16 billion.

Recall

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Russian oligarchs linked to Putin earned more than $11 billion in dividends from companies linked to the military industry in 2023 and early 2024, despite sanctions.

In particular, the list includes billionaire Gennady Timchenko and Tetyana Lytvynenko, who received a stake in PhosAgro even before her husband Volodymyr Lytvynenko was sanctioned by the US in 2023. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Luxembourg
United States
