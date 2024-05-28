The EU aims to sign security commitments to Ukraine by the end of June. This is stated in the conclusions of today's meeting of the European Union Council on Security and Defense, UNN reports.

The EU Council aims to sign the EU's security commitments to Ukraine by the end of June. Together with bilateral agreements, they will help Ukraine to defend itself, counter destabilization attempts and deter future acts of aggression. The EU's security commitments will provide a framework for predictable, long-term and sustainable support for Ukraine's security and defense and should be viewed holistically

In general, on the issue of support for Ukraine, the EU Council stated that "the European Union is becoming increasingly resolute in its support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

"In order to continue to provide Ukraine and its people with all the necessary political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support for as long as necessary, the EU will use all instruments at its disposal, including the recently established European Peace Facility (EPF) and training and advice through the EU Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine)," the statement on the EU Council website reads.

In addition to emphasizing the upcoming signing of the EU's security commitments to Ukraine, also emphasizes ongoing efforts to meet Ukraine's immediate needs, including ammunition, missiles, air defense and artillery systems, and drones.

Addendum

The EU Council today adopted conclusions on EU security and defense in the context of an unprecedented combination of threats and challenges, such as Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and rising tensions in the Middle East, the Sahel and other regions of the world.

As noted by the EU Council, since the outbreak of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified aggressive war against Ukraine in February 2022 and on the basis of the Strategic Compass and the Versailles Declaration in March 2022, the EU's role as a security and defense actor has been significantly strengthened. However, the EU needs to continue to improve its defense readiness and strengthen its sovereignty.

Therefore, in its conclusions, the EU Council sets five main priorities for the coming period, which member states are called upon to implement as a matter of urgency: