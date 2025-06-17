The EU aims to conclude a customs agreement with the US by July 9 - von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G7

The EU is still committed to concluding a customs agreement with the US on July 9. This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed the current trade negotiations between the US and the EU.

She says the negotiations are "difficult" but they are "progressing" and the goal remains to reach an agreement by the July 9 deadline.

Trump said the US "hopes" to reach an agreement with the EU

US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called the EU's trade policy towards Washington "unfair," has threatened to raise the customs rate to 50% with the 27-member bloc.

However, last month he agreed to extend the deadline for negotiating an agreement from June 1 to July 9 after a "very pleasant" conversation with von der Leyen.

