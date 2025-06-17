$41.530.08
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
04:49 PM • 12127 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 122521 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 158446 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 149485 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 199313 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 178023 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 166601 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 135348 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 108410 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 180181 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
The EU aims to conclude a customs agreement with the US by July 9 - von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Ursula von der Leyen stated that negotiations between the EU and the US on a customs agreement are ongoing and aim to achieve a result by July 9. Trump threatened tariff increases but extended the negotiation period.

The EU aims to conclude a customs agreement with the US by July 9 - von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G7

The EU is still committed to concluding a customs agreement with the US on July 9. This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed the current trade negotiations between the US and the EU.

She says the negotiations are "difficult" but they are "progressing" and the goal remains to reach an agreement by the July 9 deadline.

Trump said the US "hopes" to reach an agreement with the EU05.06.25, 21:10 • 3488 views

US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called the EU's trade policy towards Washington "unfair," has threatened to raise the customs rate to 50% with the 27-member bloc.

However, last month he agreed to extend the deadline for negotiating an agreement from June 1 to July 9 after a "very pleasant" conversation with von der Leyen.

EU calls on Trump to end trade war at G7 summit: details of the statement16.06.25, 09:37 • 2796 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
