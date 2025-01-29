The enemy struck in Kherson region: 2 people killed, 14 more wounded

The aggressor struck again in Kherson region. Unfortunately, there are victims and injured. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, numerous settlements came under fire, including Antonivka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Bilozerka, Novodmitrivka, Beryslav, Shlyakhove, Mylove, Novoraysk, Zolota Balka, Chervonyi Mayak, Monastyrske, Novokaira, Zmiivka, Novoberislav, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Naddnipryanske, Nadezhdivka, Komyshany, Zelenivka, Pryozerne, Mykolaivka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Kozatske, Rozlyv, Mykhailivka, Burgunka, Novotyanka, Kizomys, Lvov, Tyahyanka, Olhivka, Kachkarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vesele and the city of Kherson. In addition to artillery shelling, the enemy conducted air strikes in several locations. As a result, both residential areas and the region's infrastructure were damaged.

In particular, two multi-storey buildings and 19 private houses were damaged. In addition, a gas pipeline, garages, warehouses and vehicles were destroyed. As a result of these attacks, 2 people were killed and 14 others were injured of varying severity.

Occupants introduced new taxes in Kherson region: what awaits local businesses