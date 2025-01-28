Occupants introduced new taxes in Kherson region: what awaits local businesses

Since the beginning of this year, the Russian occupation authorities have been introducing new taxes and reporting forms for residents of the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

According to the CNS, the announced changes to tax returns and accounting have made life even more difficult for the local population, especially those trying to continue or start new businesses.

From now on, such persons must comply with new taxation rules that have no legitimacy.

The occupation authorities are optimizing these processes, while destroying the remnants of economic potential, forcing people to fight for basic survival in the face of constant robbery under the occupation regime - the CNS said in a statement.

Thus, the so-called small business, which is already barely holding on under constant pressure, repression by the occupiers and their illegal demands, is on the verge of total destruction.

Recall

The Russian occupation authorities have increased the cost of intercity transportation in Donetsk from January 1, 2025. Travel to Luhansk has risen from 585 to 955 rubles, while the condition of the railroad remains catastrophic.

