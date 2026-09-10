The enemy struck a tugboat in Odesa region; two Azerbaijani citizens were killed

Russia attacked the Tedy tugboat in Odesa region, killing two crew members — citizens of Azerbaijan. Two more Azerbaijani sailors were injured and hospitalized, while six received medical assistance at the scene. This was reported by the Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Russia carried out another attack on civilian shipping in Odesa region. The strike damaged the foreign-flagged Tedy tugboat. Two crew members — citizens of Azerbaijan — were killed - the statement says.

Two more Azerbaijani citizens were injured and hospitalized, while six sailors, also citizens of Azerbaijan, received the necessary assistance at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

Russia continues to deliberately attack civilian vessels and Ukraine's port infrastructure, creating a direct threat to Ukrainian and foreign sailors. Ukraine records every such incident and continues to inform international partners about systematic Russian attacks on civilian shipping and transport infrastructure - the Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine emphasized.

russia attacked the American enterprise "Oleinа" in Dnipro, which Senator Blumenthal recently visited