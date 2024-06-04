ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 37702 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100399 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143698 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148354 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243699 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172826 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164377 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148156 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222062 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

The enemy shelled Kupyansk in Kharkiv region in the morning: there is a victim

The enemy shelled Kupyansk in Kharkiv region in the morning: there is a victim

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30042 views

One person was wounded in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, as a result of Russian shelling on the morning of June 4.

Russian troops this morning, June 4,  shelled the city of Kupyansk  in the Kharkiv region, as a result of which, according to preliminary information, one person was injured. Over the past day, two people were injured due to enemy attacks. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN

Details

 on June 4, at about 7:00, the enemy shelled Kupyansk. Previously, 1 person was injured. Information is updated

- Sinegubov wrote in Telegram.

The chairman of the RMA also spoke about enemy attacks over the past day: 

  • 20: 15 Chuguevsky district, Volchanskaya hromada, bely Kolodez village. As a result of the shelling, the house burned down. A woman was injured. 
  •  18: 42 Kharkiv, Lyubov Malaya Ave., 30, state educational institution. The back of the school building was partially destroyed. A woman was injured.
  • 17: 00 Chuguevsky district, Volchanskaya TG, bely Kolodez village. The elevator building was damaged. 
  •  17: 00 Chuguevsky district, Volchanskaya hromada, bely Kolodez village. As a result of the shelling, two garages and three trucks, the roof of the boiler room of the store burned.
  • 15: 20 Chuguevsky district, Starosaltovskaya community, khotimlya village. As a result of the shelling of the KAB, 9 mobile homes, 15 metal houses, 4 yachts, 1 boat burned.
  • 12: 00 Kupyansk metro station. Entering the territory of a civil enterprise.

According to Sinegubov, 11,629 people were evacuated from the border areas of Kharkiv region.

Night Russia's strike on recreation center in Kharkiv region claimed life of displaced person: prosecutor's office showed the consequences03.06.24, 09:32 • 22233 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
telegramTelegram
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising