The enemy shelled Kupyansk in Kharkiv region in the morning: there is a victim

Russian troops this morning, June 4, shelled the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, as a result of which, according to preliminary information, one person was injured. Over the past day, two people were injured due to enemy attacks. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

on June 4, at about 7:00, the enemy shelled Kupyansk. Previously, 1 person was injured. Information is updated - Sinegubov wrote in Telegram.

The chairman of the RMA also spoke about enemy attacks over the past day:

20: 15 Chuguevsky district, Volchanskaya hromada, bely Kolodez village. As a result of the shelling, the house burned down. A woman was injured.

18: 42 Kharkiv, Lyubov Malaya Ave., 30, state educational institution. The back of the school building was partially destroyed. A woman was injured.



17: 00 Chuguevsky district, Volchanskaya TG, bely Kolodez village. The elevator building was damaged.



17: 00 Chuguevsky district, Volchanskaya hromada, bely Kolodez village. As a result of the shelling, two garages and three trucks, the roof of the boiler room of the store burned.



15: 20 Chuguevsky district, Starosaltovskaya community, khotimlya village. As a result of the shelling of the KAB, 9 mobile homes, 15 metal houses, 4 yachts, 1 boat burned.



12: 00 Kupyansk metro station. Entering the territory of a civil enterprise.



According to Sinegubov, 11,629 people were evacuated from the border areas of Kharkiv region.

