Night Russia's strike on recreation center in Kharkiv region claimed life of displaced person: prosecutor's office showed the consequences

The victim of a nighttime missile attack by Russian troops on a recreation center in the Kharkiv region was a migrant, and the wounded were employees of the base, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported, showing the consequences, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, on the night of May 3, the Russian armed forces launched rocket attacks on a recreation center in the village of Dachnoye, Chuguevsky district. Previously, Russian troops hit the settlement with five S-300 missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. There was a fire.

"A 45-year-old man who was an internally displaced person from the Donetsk region was killed. Two people were injured: a 35-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man. The wounded are employees of the Recreation Center," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

