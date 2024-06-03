At night, the invaders hit a recreation center in Kharkiv region, killing a man

The Russian occupiers launched at least five massive rocket attacks on the Zmiyiv community after midnight. As a result, there were hits on the territory of the recreation complex, one common-law man was killed. This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Two civilians - a man and a woman-were injured.

Damage to the House of the Recreation Center. The data is being installed.

As a result of strikes on Kharkiv region, 3 people were injured , residential buildings were damaged-police