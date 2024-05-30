As a result of strikes on Kharkiv region, 3 people were injured , residential buildings were damaged-police

In the Kharkiv region, a resident of the village of Yurchenkovo, returning home from the humanitarian aid delivery point, came under enemy fire. He was hospitalized with serious injuries. In the village of Russkaya Lozovaya, two men were injured. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

A resident of the village of Yurchenkovo was returning home from the humanitarian aid delivery point and came under fire. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. In the village of Russkaya Lozovaya, two men were injured - the message says.

The police noted that today at about 11:00 The Russians hit a village in the Chuguevsky district, previously Fab. destroyed the buildings of two grocery stores, damaged several residential buildings.

At about 16: 00, The Village of Russkaya Lozovaya of the Dergachevsky community was shelled. Hits in an outbuilding and in the ground on the territory of a private household were recorded.

the Russian occupiers have indeed now concentrated all their efforts on the Lipetsk and Volchansk directions. However, it is possible that the enemy may step up its actions in the Zolochiv direction.