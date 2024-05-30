ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 58276 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137387 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142559 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235333 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170596 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163069 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147523 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217830 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112903 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204455 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

As a result of strikes on Kharkiv region, 3 people were injured , residential buildings were damaged-police

As a result of strikes on Kharkiv region, 3 people were injured , residential buildings were damaged-police

 • 86186 views

In the Kharkiv region, a resident of Yurchenkovo was seriously wounded by enemy fire when returning from a humanitarian aid point, and two men were injured in the village of Russkaya Lozovaya as a result of shelling from the Russian Federation.

In the Kharkiv region, a resident of the village of Yurchenkovo, returning home from the humanitarian aid delivery point, came under enemy fire. He was hospitalized with serious injuries. In the village of Russkaya Lozovaya, two men were injured. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

A resident of the village of Yurchenkovo was returning home from the humanitarian aid delivery point and came under fire. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. In the village of Russkaya Lozovaya, two men were injured

- the message says.

The police noted that today at about 11:00 The Russians hit a village in the Chuguevsky district, previously Fab. destroyed the buildings of two grocery stores, damaged several residential buildings.

At about 16: 00, The Village of Russkaya Lozovaya of the Dergachevsky community was shelled. Hits in an outbuilding and in the ground on the territory of a private household were recorded.

Recall

the Russian occupiers have indeed now concentrated all their efforts on the Lipetsk and Volchansk directions. However, it is possible that the enemy may step up its actions in the Zolochiv direction.

