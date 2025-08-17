$41.450.00
The enemy shelled a residential area of Kharkiv: there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1224 views

A missile strike on a residential area has been recorded in Kharkiv. Three people were injured, including a 13-year-old girl.

The enemy shelled a residential area of Kharkiv: there are casualties

A ballistic missile strike on a multi-story residential building was recorded in the Industrial District of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, there are casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to a message from the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

According to him, today, August 17, a missile strike was recorded in the Industrial District of Kharkiv. Preliminary, as a result of the shelling, people were injured and residential buildings were damaged. Rescue services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

A 13-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman were injured as a result of the missile strike on Kharkiv. Medics are currently providing all necessary assistance

- Syniehubov wrote.

In turn, the city mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the impact occurred between high-rise buildings.

Later, he clarified that the number of injured as a result of the attack had increased to three - a 60-year-old woman was also injured.

Recall

On August 11, Kharkiv was under attack by enemy drones. The hit occurred in the Kyiv district in an open area.

Veronika Marchenko

