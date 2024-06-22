During the day, the invaders shelled Sumy region 30 times, so 91 explosions were recorded. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the russians carried out 30 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 91 explosions were recorded. Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Yunakovskaya, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Glukhovskaya, Esmanskaya, Shalyginskaya, Seredino-Budskaya and Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled - Sumy regional military administration.

Community Situation

Krasnopolskaya: the enemy carried out strikes with FPV drones (4 explosions), fired from artillery (13 explosions), mortars (9 explosions), launched tank fire (5 explosions).

Znob-Novgorodskaya: the enemy fired from barrel artillery (2 explosions), mortar (2 explosions).

Shalyginskaya: the russians dropped 6 mines on the territory of the community.

Esmanska: the invaders fired small arms, carried out an FPV Drone Strike (1 explosion), fired mortars (9 explosions) and artillery (14 explosions).

Yunakovskaya: the enemy army carried out an attack using an FPV Drone (2 explosions), fired from barrel artillery (6 explosions).

Nikolaevskaya: the invaders hit from drones-FPV (2 explosions).

Belopolskaya: terrorists carried out strikes from FPV drones (4 explosions) and dropped vog from UAVs (3 explosions).

Seredino-Budskaya: the enemy fired mortars (2 explosions), carried out FPV drone strikes (2 explosions).

Khotinskaya: the russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.

Glukhovskaya: the terrorist country conducted an attack from an FPV Drone (1 explosion).

