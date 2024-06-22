Sumy region has been attacked by Russians with drones, artillery and MLRS since the night: 39 explosions were recorded

In the Sumy region, Russian troops have shelled four communities since the night, 39 explosions were recorded, the Sumy RMA reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 6 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 39 explosions were recorded, " the RMA reported in Telegram.

Khotyn, Yunakovskaya, Belopolskaya, and Esmanskaya communities were shelled.:

Belopolskaya hromada: the enemy carried out an attack of FPV drones (2 explosions).

Yunakovskaya hromada: Russians fired artillery (6 explosions).

Esman community: an artillery attack (24 explosions) and an FPV Drone Strike (1 explosion) were carried out.

Khotyn community: MLRS attacks were recorded (6 explosions).

Enemy troops shelled the Sumy region 21 times, resulting in 82 explosions