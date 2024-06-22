Sumy region has been attacked by Russians with drones, artillery and MLRS since the night: 39 explosions were recorded

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

Sumy region has been attacked by Russians with drones, artillery and MLRS since the night: 39 explosions were recorded

Kyiv • UNN

During the night until morning, the Russians carried out 6 attacks on the Sumy region, 39 explosions were recorded in different settlements.

Sumy region has been attacked by Russians with drones, artillery and MLRS since the night: 39 explosions were recorded

In the Sumy region, Russian troops have shelled four communities since the night, 39 explosions were recorded, the Sumy RMA reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 6 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 39 explosions were recorded, " the RMA reported in Telegram.

Khotyn, Yunakovskaya, Belopolskaya, and Esmanskaya communities were shelled.:

  • Belopolskaya hromada: the enemy carried out an attack of FPV drones (2 explosions). 
  • Yunakovskaya hromada: Russians fired artillery (6 explosions). 
  • Esman community: an artillery attack (24 explosions) and an FPV Drone Strike (1 explosion) were carried out. 
  • Khotyn community: MLRS attacks were recorded (6 explosions).

Enemy troops shelled the Sumy region 21 times, resulting in 82 explosions

