12:18 PM
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1104 views

The enemy hit a logistics warehouse of the "Epicenter" company in Kyiv Oblast, causing a large-scale fire that has been extinguished for several hours. The company suffered significant losses, and the total amount of damage from military aggression exceeded $1 billion.

Russians hit the logistics warehouse of the "Epicenter" company in the Kyiv region; the fire there has been trying to be extinguished for several hours. This is not the first logistics warehouse that has come under enemy fire, writes UNN.

Today, the enemy launched another brutal attack on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. The logistics center of the "Epicenter" company in the Kyiv region came under fire. As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire broke out, which rescuers are currently trying to localize.

- the company's statement reads.

They clarified that there were no dead or injured as a result of this attack. 

But the company again suffered significant losses. During the full-scale war, dozens of the network's facilities in various regions of Ukraine were destroyed. According to independent experts, the total amount of damage to the "Epicenter" group of companies caused by military aggression has already exceeded $1 billion.

- the company noted.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, fire aviation and special equipment are working at the scene.

Firefighting is complicated by the dense loading of warehouses, so volunteer fire brigades, representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross, and auxiliary equipment are additionally helping.

- the message says.

It is worth noting that this is far from the first case when the enemy tries to destroy Ukrainian business and harm both the country's economy and Ukrainians themselves. The insidiousness of the Russians no longer surprises anyone. 

For example, in May, they attacked a warehouse with medicines. A targeted "Shahed" strike destroyed the warehouse and logistics center of LLC "Kaskad Medical Regions", which is the official importer of the "Heel" brand. At that time, due to the Russian strike, huge stocks of medicines, equipment, documentation, and specialized vehicles were destroyed. 

This led to a shortage of "Heel" products, as currently in Ukraine, for example, the well-known "Lymphomyosot" cannot be purchased in all pharmacies, but only where its remnants are being sold.

Despite attempts to destroy business in Ukraine, companies operating here are doing everything possible for a quick recovery. According to Oleksandr Lyumakh, deputy director of LLC "Kaskad Medical Regions", the company will soon open a new warehouse, and by autumn, products of the German brand "Heel" will return to the shelves.

 "Heel" has been in Ukraine for over 30 years. Ukraine is our home, we work in the Ukrainian market and consider it our duty to be with the country in the most difficult time. Yes, the risks are huge. But at the same time, we see colossal support from patients, doctors, and partners. For us, this is not just a business – it is a responsibility to Ukrainians. We are convinced: no matter how much the enemy tries to destroy our work, he will not be able to break our determination," - he noted in an interview with UNN.

"Epicenter" also does not plan to curtail business despite Russian attacks.

The enemy deliberately destroys businesses that work daily for Ukrainians, providing them with essential goods. Despite these blows, we remain in our place, hold on, and work for the country.

- the company's statement reads.

Thus, despite the enemy's targeted attacks on the Ukrainian economy and civilian infrastructure, business in Ukraine continues to prove its resilience and invincibility. The destruction of warehouses and logistics centers is not only a blow to the economy but also an attempt to deprive Ukrainians of access to goods and vital medicines. However, these attacks do not achieve the aggressor's main goal — to break the will of Ukrainian companies to work for people. Ukrainian business, despite billions in losses, remains by its side and continues to support the country in the most difficult times.

Lilia Podolyak

War in UkraineEconomyPublicationsKyiv region
