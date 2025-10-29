The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping

The enemy is not in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region; the situation in the city and its surroundings is fully controlled, reported the 'East' troop grouping on Facebook on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Clarification regarding the situation in the settlement of Myrnohrad. The enemy is not in Myrnohrad. The situation in the city and its surroundings is fully controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. - reported the 'East' troop grouping.

It is reported that "the spokesperson for the 'East' troop (forces) grouping misspoke in yesterday's comment on the national telethon, referring to the situation in Pokrovsk." The grouping urged to "take into account the mentioned information in further coverage of events in combat areas."





