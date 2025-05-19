The enemy is holding a carrier of "Calibers" in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

$41.470.00
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
May 18, 04:47 PM • 22055 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 61622 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 63542 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 70668 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 73757 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 58562 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 170780 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 98449 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 96107 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 409151 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Popular news

The pro-European Nicușor Dan will become the President of Romania: Zelenskyy has already congratulated him

May 18, 09:58 PM • 12096 views

ISW: The Kremlin is exaggerating Russia's military power ahead of Putin's conversation with Trump

12:07 AM • 10215 views

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer

12:53 AM • 14570 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

02:36 AM • 9142 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

03:27 AM • 4650 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 195949 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 409151 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 335525 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 439557 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 425409 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 84071 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 170780 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 75711 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 77634 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 86395 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

The enemy is holding a carrier of "Calibers" in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of "Caliber" missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas

The enemy is holding a carrier of "Calibers" in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

As of 06:00 on 19.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 5 vessels to the Black Sea, 2 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; 8 vessels to the Azov Sea, 2 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait

- the message says.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Let us remind you

Representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Yevhen Yerin stated that the Black Sea is no longer safe for Russians. The Defense Forces continue to improve Magura drones, making them even more effective.

130 battles per day: Russians launched 54 air strikes and dropped 80 CABs - General Staff18.05.25, 22:59 • 2116 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
Ukraine
