The enemy dropped more than 10 air bombs on Sumy Oblast: at least six people died, evacuation is underway

Due to massive air strikes on the communities of Sumy region, an urgent evacuation of residents of Bilopolska and Vorozhbyanska communities is underway. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Sumy District Council Volodymyr Bitsak live on Kyiv24 TV channel, reports UNN.

Details

According to Bitsak, in the last 24 hours alone, Russian troops dropped 20 KAB air bombs on Bilopillia and 11 on Vorozhba. As a result, at least 20 houses were destroyed in Bilopillia and more than 10 in Vorozhba.

He also added that four people were killed and eight were injured in Bilopillia. And in Vorozhba, two deaths have been confirmed.

Such sad statistics. The Rashists destroyed the bridge across the river that flows in Bilopillia, which complicates logistics and evacuation. There is no internet in the same Vorozhba, which also complicates informing people - said Bitsak.

In particular, according to the information, it is difficult to understand how many people are still left, as some have returned.

Therefore, I urge volunteers from Vorozhba, Bilopillia, who hear, young people, to join in informing elderly people and everyone else about the evacuation. Maybe someone is not oriented or may not know where to conduct this evacuation, how to do it - added the Deputy Head of the Sumy District Council.

Earlier, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Grigorov, announced the evacuation from these two communities on his Facebook page. He noted that the evacuation of more than 500 residents was planned for today.

We understand that leaving home is a painful decision. But it is necessary to preserve the most valuable thing – life and health - the statement reads.

Let us remind you

On May 5, rescuers of the State Emergency Service evacuated 31 people, including 7 children, from the Bilopolska community due to constant enemy shelling. Among those evacuated were also elderly people.