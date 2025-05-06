The enemy dropped more than 10 air bombs on Sumy Oblast: at least six people died, evacuation is underway

$41.600.11
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 16435 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 22144 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 52730 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41478 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 47798 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 88163 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47131 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 40602 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 57664 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130897 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 57902 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58072 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 39768 views

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

08:09 AM • 38541 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20202 views
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 16455 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 52763 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 88184 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 113688 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 206376 views
Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20647 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 40185 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58481 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 25284 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 89518 views
COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

The enemy dropped more than 10 air bombs on Sumy Oblast: at least six people died, evacuation is underway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

Russian troops massively shelled the Bilopolska and Vorozhbyanska communities. As a result, dozens of houses were destroyed and there are dead, the evacuation of more than 500 residents is underway.

The enemy dropped more than 10 air bombs on Sumy Oblast: at least six people died, evacuation is underway

Due to massive air strikes on the communities of Sumy region, an urgent evacuation of residents of Bilopolska and Vorozhbyanska communities is underway. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Sumy District Council Volodymyr Bitsak live on Kyiv24 TV channel, reports UNN.

Details

According to Bitsak, in the last 24 hours alone, Russian troops dropped 20 KAB air bombs on Bilopillia and 11 on Vorozhba. As a result, at least 20 houses were destroyed in Bilopillia and more than 10 in Vorozhba. 

He also added that four people were killed and eight were injured in Bilopillia. And in Vorozhba, two deaths have been confirmed.

Such sad statistics. The Rashists destroyed the bridge across the river that flows in Bilopillia, which complicates logistics and evacuation. There is no internet in the same Vorozhba, which also complicates informing people

- said Bitsak.

In particular, according to the information, it is difficult to understand how many people are still left, as some have returned.

Therefore, I urge volunteers from Vorozhba, Bilopillia, who hear, young people, to join in informing elderly people and everyone else about the evacuation. Maybe someone is not oriented or may not know where to conduct this evacuation, how to do it

- added the Deputy Head of the Sumy District Council.

Earlier, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Grigorov, announced the evacuation from these two communities on his Facebook page. He noted that the evacuation of more than 500 residents was planned for today.

We understand that leaving home is a painful decision. But it is necessary to preserve the most valuable thing – life and health

- the statement reads.

Let us remind you

On May 5, rescuers of the State Emergency Service evacuated 31 people, including 7 children, from the Bilopolska community due to constant enemy shelling. Among those evacuated were also elderly people.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
