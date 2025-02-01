The enemy continues shelling Pokrovsk: one man was killed and another wounded

Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, is under constant enemy fire, one person was killed and another wounded. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

"Russians are continuously shelling the city with all available weapons. Today they killed a 55-year-old man and wounded a 63-year-old man. The wounded man was taken to the hospital," said the head of the RMA.

Filashkin also called on the city's residents to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.

Donetsk region: over 4000 enemy attacks, Russian troops destroyed a hospital and damaged a perinatal center in Pokrovsk