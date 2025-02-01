ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Donetsk region: over 4000 enemy attacks, Russian troops destroyed a hospital and damaged a perinatal center in Pokrovsk

Donetsk region: over 4000 enemy attacks, Russian troops destroyed a hospital and damaged a perinatal center in Pokrovsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched more than 4,000 attacks on 9 settlements in Donetsk region, damaging 61 civilian objects. A hospital was destroyed and a perinatal center damaged in Pokrovsk. Three civilians were injured in the region.

A hospital was destroyed in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and a perinatal center was damaged due to enemy shelling, , over 4,000 Russian Federation strikes in the region over the past day, three people were injured, the regional police department and the Pokrovsk MVA reported on social media on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russia launched more than 4,000 strikes in Donetsk region over the past day, three people were injured," the police said.

As noted, 9 settlements were under attack: the cities of Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, the village of Droysheve, the villages of Ivanopillia, Katerynivka, Serhiivka, Starodubivka, Stinky. 61 civilian objects were damaged, including 41 residential buildings.

Pokrovsk was attacked by Russians 8 times: with FAB-250 bombs, Smerch MLRS, drones, and artillery. Two civilians were wounded, 7 apartment buildings, 2 hospitals, a church, and a civilian truck were damaged

- the police said.

According to the Pokrovsk MVA, as a result of shelling in Pokrovsk over the past day , a hospital building was destroyed, a religious building of the UOC-MP, a building of a psychoneurological boarding school, and a perinatal center were damaged. There was no information on casualties.

Also, according to the police, destruction and casualties were recorded:

  • In Katerynivka, Kramatorsk district, one person was wounded and three private houses were damaged.
    • Four private houses in Drobysheve were damaged by FAB-250 bombs, and 10 households in Starodubivka of Mykolaivka community were damaged by FAB-250 bombs.
      • The enemy shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery, damaging an apartment building and 4 private houses, an administrative building, a bus station, a shop, cars, a gas pipeline, and 6 power lines. There are 7 damaged houses in Ivanopillia and three in Stinky.
        • The occupiers dropped a 500-kg bomb on Serhiivka in the Udachna community, damaging two private houses and an infrastructure facility.

          "In addition, information about two civilians who were killed in Siversk on January 30 has been established," the police said.

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

