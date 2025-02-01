Donetsk region: over 4000 enemy attacks, Russian troops destroyed a hospital and damaged a perinatal center in Pokrovsk

A hospital was destroyed in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and a perinatal center was damaged due to enemy shelling, , over 4,000 Russian Federation strikes in the region over the past day, three people were injured, the regional police department and the Pokrovsk MVA reported on social media on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russia launched more than 4,000 strikes in Donetsk region over the past day, three people were injured," the police said.

As noted, 9 settlements were under attack: the cities of Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, the village of Droysheve, the villages of Ivanopillia, Katerynivka, Serhiivka, Starodubivka, Stinky. 61 civilian objects were damaged, including 41 residential buildings.

Pokrovsk was attacked by Russians 8 times: with FAB-250 bombs, Smerch MLRS, drones, and artillery. Two civilians were wounded, 7 apartment buildings, 2 hospitals, a church, and a civilian truck were damaged - the police said.

According to the Pokrovsk MVA, as a result of shelling in Pokrovsk over the past day , a hospital building was destroyed, a religious building of the UOC-MP, a building of a psychoneurological boarding school, and a perinatal center were damaged. There was no information on casualties.

Also, according to the police, destruction and casualties were recorded:

In Katerynivka, Kramatorsk district, one person was wounded and three private houses were damaged.

Four private houses in Drobysheve were damaged by FAB-250 bombs, and 10 households in Starodubivka of Mykolaivka community were damaged by FAB-250 bombs.

The enemy shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery, damaging an apartment building and 4 private houses, an administrative building, a bus station, a shop, cars, a gas pipeline, and 6 power lines. There are 7 damaged houses in Ivanopillia and three in Stinky.

The occupiers dropped a 500-kg bomb on Serhiivka in the Udachna community, damaging two private houses and an infrastructure facility.

"In addition, information about two civilians who were killed in Siversk on January 30 has been established," the police said.

