In Donetsk region, the National Guard fixed the Ukrainian flag on a tower controlled by the occupiers

In Donetsk region, pilots of the Chervona Kalyna Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine used a drone to fix the flag of Ukraine on a tower under enemy control.

This was reported by the Khortytsia unit on Telegram, UNN reports.

Under the cover of night, the pilots of the Chervona Kalyna Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine used a drone to fix the flag of Ukraine on a tower under enemy control. And in the morning, when the sky, exhausted from constant explosions and smoke, woke up, our blue and yellow flag, a symbol of unbreakable will and struggle, flew above the ground! - , the statement said.

In this way, the National Guard demonstrated that Ukrainian land will be liberated and that the occupiers are a temporary phenomenon.

And this gesture is more than a symbol. It is proof that every meter of our land will be returned, and the flag of Ukraine will fly over every occupied city - emphasized by the Khortytsia unit.

“Now the Ukrainian flag shines in Donetsk region, reminding us that the land, freedom and victory are ours! Dedication, creativity and steadfastness help our heroes to win even in the most difficult conditions”

