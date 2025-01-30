In Donetsk region, the National Guard fixed the Ukrainian flag on a tower controlled by the occupiers

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 60850 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 85753 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105687 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108775 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128242 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103191 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132985 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103694 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113389 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116961 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101427 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 41582 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116431 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 47650 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110955 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 60876 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128245 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132989 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165190 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155072 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 15796 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 20540 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110955 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116431 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139487 views
In Donetsk region, the National Guard fixed the Ukrainian flag on a tower controlled by the occupiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23796 views

The pilots of the Chervona Kalyna brigade used a drone to fix the Ukrainian flag on a tower in the occupied territory of Donetsk region. This symbolic gesture demonstrates the indomitable Ukrainian spirit and confidence in victory.

In Donetsk region, pilots of the Chervona Kalyna Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine used a drone to fix the flag of Ukraine on a tower under enemy control.

This was reported by the Khortytsia unit on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details [1

Under the cover of night, the pilots of the Chervona Kalyna Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine used a drone to fix the flag of Ukraine on a tower under enemy control. And in the morning, when the sky, exhausted from constant explosions and smoke, woke up, our blue and yellow flag, a symbol of unbreakable will and struggle, flew above the ground!

- , the statement said.

In this way, the National Guard demonstrated that Ukrainian land will be liberated and that the occupiers are a temporary phenomenon.

And this gesture is more than a symbol. It is proof that every meter of our land will be returned, and the flag of Ukraine will fly over every occupied city

- emphasized by the Khortytsia unit.

“Now the Ukrainian flag shines in Donetsk region, reminding us that the land, freedom and victory are ours! Dedication, creativity and steadfastness help our heroes to win even in the most difficult conditions”  

Syrsky introduced Drapaty as the new commander of the Khortytsia OSGT and set tasks29.01.25, 12:19 • 24158 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

