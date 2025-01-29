Syrsky introduced Drapaty as the new commander of the Khortytsia OSGT and set tasks

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi introduced the new commander of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops to the personnel, who is the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Mykhailo Drapaty. The Commander-in-Chief announced this on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Introduced the new commander of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Mykhailo Drapaty, to the personnel - Syrsky wrote.

The previous commander, Andriy Hnatov, will continue to serve in his new position.

"I thanked Major General Andriy Hnatov for his work at the Khortytsia OSGT, who will continue to serve as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Syrsky said.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, the enemy is concentrating the largest forces in the areas within the operational zone of the Khortytsia OSGT.

"Our task is to hold the line, inflict maximum losses on the Russian occupiers and take care of Ukrainian defenders. I have set priorities to restrain the onslaught of the superior enemy. We work together," Syrsky said.

Previously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the appointment of the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Mykhailo Drapaty, as the head of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops.