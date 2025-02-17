Enemy attacked Sumy with a drone at night: a service station was damaged

In Sumy at night, an enemy attack drone attacked a service station, damaging the service station premises and cars, with no casualties, Sumy RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

