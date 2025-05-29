Enemy attacked Sumy region with drones at night: there is destruction of civilian infrastructure and one dead

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked with strike drones at night, there is one dead and one wounded, civil infrastructure was damaged, farm warehouses were on fire, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

Tonight, Russian troops once again attacked civilian objects in several communities of Sumy region with strike UAVs - reported in the Regional Military Administration.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy attacked four communities at night:

Bilopilska community - as a result of the hit, a civilian died. Another one was injured - in serious condition in the hospital. Residential buildings were destroyed;

Verkhnosyrovatska community - civil infrastructure was damaged;

Richkivska community - as a result of the UAV hitting, a private house burned down;

Nedryhailivska community - the enemy struck at the territory of a farm. Warehouses with agricultural machinery caught fire.

