Enemy attacked Sumy region with drones at night: there is destruction of civilian infrastructure and one dead

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM • 26638 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 78334 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 86213 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 98482 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 95240 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 167885 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 72789 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 190548 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 238516 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113747 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Trump says he didn't "chicken out" by dropping high tariffs - AP

May 28, 08:10 PM • 20299 views

Turkey and Belgium will join the drone coalition for Ukraine

May 28, 08:20 PM • 20699 views

A large-scale fire at the strategic Avangard plant in St. Petersburg: what is known

12:27 AM • 14605 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

02:03 AM • 43594 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

02:35 AM • 22727 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 112493 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 190548 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 201342 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 206063 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 238516 views
Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Friedrich Merz

Hakan Fidan

Petteri Orpo

Lindsey Graham

Kyiv

Vatican City

Berlin

Dnieper

Europe

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 71432 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 132758 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 72244 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 75013 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 141020 views
T-72

Financial Times

Facebook

YouTube

Kh-101

Enemy attacked Sumy region with drones at night: there is destruction of civilian infrastructure and one dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

At night, Russian troops attacked Sumy region with strike drones. There is one dead, one wounded, damaged civilian infrastructure and burned-down farm warehouses.

Enemy attacked Sumy region with drones at night: there is destruction of civilian infrastructure and one dead

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked with strike drones at night, there is one dead and one wounded, civil infrastructure was damaged, farm warehouses were on fire, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

Tonight, Russian troops once again attacked civilian objects in several communities of Sumy region with strike UAVs

- reported in the Regional Military Administration.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy attacked four communities at night:

  • Bilopilska community - as a result of the hit, a civilian died. Another one was injured - in serious condition in the hospital. Residential buildings were destroyed;
    • Verkhnosyrovatska community - civil infrastructure was damaged;
      • Richkivska community - as a result of the UAV hitting, a private house burned down;
        • Nedryhailivska community - the enemy struck at the territory of a farm. Warehouses with agricultural machinery caught fire.

          In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy28.05.25, 10:37 • 66857 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          War
          Sumy Oblast
