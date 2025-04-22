The enemy attacked Myrnohrad during the day: three dead and two wounded

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 7708 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 27362 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 61061 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 102007 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 90312 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 210060 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 102910 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 82598 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 67602 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 41997 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
2.7m/s
21%
750 mm
Popular news

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

April 22, 05:22 AM • 67833 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 63151 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 39522 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 49285 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 54056 views
Publications

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 7734 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 17643 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 102021 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 102637 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 210068 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ivan Fedorov

Elon Musk

Oleh Syniehubov

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Zaporizhzhia

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 19266 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 18398 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 54123 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 41518 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 44463 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

United States dollar

Tesla Model Y

The enemy attacked Myrnohrad during the day: three dead and two wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Today, Russian troops shelled Myrnohrad, killing three people and injuring two. The Russians attacked a civilian car and the private sector with a drone.

The enemy attacked Myrnohrad during the day: three dead and two wounded

In the Donetsk region today, Russian troops shelled Myrnohrad, killing three people and injuring two, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.

At least 3 people were killed and 2 injured in today's shelling of Myrnohrad. Around noon, the Russians again attacked a civilian car with a drone and killed two people: a 75-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman. Another victim is a 72-year-old man who died in the private sector.

- Filashkin wrote.

In addition, according to him, two people were injured in the city center - they were both taken to the hospital.

"I urge everyone once again: be responsible! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine!" - the head of the RMA stressed.

Addition

According to the Donetsk region police, one person was injured in the region as a result of Russian shelling over the past day. Over the day, the police recorded 3,069 enemy strikes along the front line and in the residential sector. Russian troops shelled 9 settlements: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and the villages of Andriivka, Ivanopillia, and Illinivka. 48 civilian objects were destroyed, including 16 residential buildings.

Myrnohrad was also shelled by the Russians the day before - with artillery, injuring a civilian and damaging 2 private houses. One private house was damaged in Pokrovsk.

Kostiantynivka withstood 12 attacks last day. Seven drones attacked the hospital, causing numerous damages. "Yesterday, the Russians attacked the medical facility 7 times with Molniya-2 drones. At this time, doctors and police officers who arrived to help were inside," the police said. The enemy also hit the city with four bombs and Smerch MLRS - 6 private houses, a dormitory, an administrative building, a car wash, a non-residential building, and a tractor were damaged.

Seven strikes were inflicted by the occupiers on Druzhkivka - with three KAB-250 bombs and four Molniya-2 UAVs. An apartment building and 2 private houses, an enterprise, and three civilian cars were destroyed.

In Kramatorsk, as a result of a Molniya-2 UAV hitting, 2 private houses were damaged.

Russia hit Lyman with Grad MLRS - a private house, an educational institution, an administrative building, and a civilian car were damaged.

Russian troops dropped a KAB-250 bomb on Illinivka, damaging an apartment building and 10 garages. In Ivanopillia, a farm was damaged by a bomb attack.

In Andriivka, Kramatorsk district, a shop was damaged as a result of a drone attack.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine
Brent
$67.10
Bitcoin
$88,988.60
S&P 500
$5,217.13
Tesla
$230.99
Газ TTF
$34.55
Золото
$3,443.35
Ethereum
$1,636.23