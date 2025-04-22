The enemy attacked Myrnohrad during the day: three dead and two wounded

In the Donetsk region today, Russian troops shelled Myrnohrad, killing three people and injuring two, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.

At least 3 people were killed and 2 injured in today's shelling of Myrnohrad. Around noon, the Russians again attacked a civilian car with a drone and killed two people: a 75-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman. Another victim is a 72-year-old man who died in the private sector. - Filashkin wrote.

In addition, according to him, two people were injured in the city center - they were both taken to the hospital.

"I urge everyone once again: be responsible! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine!" - the head of the RMA stressed.

Addition

According to the Donetsk region police, one person was injured in the region as a result of Russian shelling over the past day. Over the day, the police recorded 3,069 enemy strikes along the front line and in the residential sector. Russian troops shelled 9 settlements: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and the villages of Andriivka, Ivanopillia, and Illinivka. 48 civilian objects were destroyed, including 16 residential buildings.

Myrnohrad was also shelled by the Russians the day before - with artillery, injuring a civilian and damaging 2 private houses. One private house was damaged in Pokrovsk.

Kostiantynivka withstood 12 attacks last day. Seven drones attacked the hospital, causing numerous damages. "Yesterday, the Russians attacked the medical facility 7 times with Molniya-2 drones. At this time, doctors and police officers who arrived to help were inside," the police said. The enemy also hit the city with four bombs and Smerch MLRS - 6 private houses, a dormitory, an administrative building, a car wash, a non-residential building, and a tractor were damaged.

Seven strikes were inflicted by the occupiers on Druzhkivka - with three KAB-250 bombs and four Molniya-2 UAVs. An apartment building and 2 private houses, an enterprise, and three civilian cars were destroyed.

In Kramatorsk, as a result of a Molniya-2 UAV hitting, 2 private houses were damaged.

Russia hit Lyman with Grad MLRS - a private house, an educational institution, an administrative building, and a civilian car were damaged.

Russian troops dropped a KAB-250 bomb on Illinivka, damaging an apartment building and 10 garages. In Ivanopillia, a farm was damaged by a bomb attack.

In Andriivka, Kramatorsk district, a shop was damaged as a result of a drone attack.