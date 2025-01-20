The enemy attacked more than 70 times in the Pokrovsk sector: The General Staff described the situation at the front

Since the beginning of the day, 151 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The fighting continues in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors. The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector. This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on January 20, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that since the beginning of the day, 151 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy has launched three missile and 46 air strikes using five missiles and 71 drones, 1065 kamikaze strikes and fired more than 4,000 times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

Situation on the main directions:

In the Kharkiv sector, two combat engagements with Russian invaders took place near Vovchansk.

In Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried eight times to force our units out of their positions near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova and Zahryzove. One firefight is ongoing.

Fifteen times the enemy attacked in the Liman sector, trying to attack near Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Kopanky, Nevske, Terny and in the direction of Zarichne. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Seversky sector , the occupants tried to advance in the direction of Verkhnekamianske, Ukrainian troops repelled the attack.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled nine enemy attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Stupochky. Two firefights are still ongoing.

The enemy tried to break into our defense 16 times in the Toretsk sector . Since the beginning of the day, the occupants in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Diliyivka, Shcherbynivka and Ozaryanivka have been fiercely repelled by our defenders 13 times. Three attacks are still ongoing.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 72 assault and offensive actions. Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Yelizavetivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. Sixty-five attacks in the sector have been repelled by Ukrainian troops, and seven more engagements are ongoing.

Our soldiers are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. According to the information currently available, the aggressor's losses in this sector amounted to 337 people, 143 of whom were irretrievably wounded. 13 vehicles, three satellite communications equipment and 17 UAVs were destroyed. In addition, an armored combat vehicle and an occupant vehicle were damaged - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka sector , seven enemy assaults were stopped, the invader tried to attack the positions of Ukrainian units near Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka and in the direction of Pryvilne.

Our soldiers repelled the attacks of Russian invaders four times in the Prydniprovsky sector.

Eleven combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today, four of them are still ongoing, in addition, the enemy launched 16 air strikes (24 CABs) and conducted 337 artillery attacks.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted any active operations in the Huliaypillia and Orikhove directions , shelling the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure, and using aviation.

Recall

Russian troops are intensifying the offensive in the Pokrovsk sector, redeploying additional units from other parts of the front. The daily losses of the occupiers in the area are up to 300 people, the enemy avoids using armored vehicles.