The enemy attacked Kyiv again: there have been strikes, among those injured are a woman and two 16-year-old children
Kyiv • UNN
A strike on a non-residential building was recorded in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District. A woman and two 16-year-old children were injured; they are being hospitalized.
The Russian army continues to attack Ukraine’s capital; a strike was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district, with a woman and two 16-year-old children among those injured. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.
Details
First, Klitschko reported a strike on a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
Later, it became known that three people had been injured.
Among those injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district are a woman and two 16-year-old children. Medics are hospitalizing them
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Background
In the capital, an auto repair shop caught fire in the Solomianskyi district as a result of the enemy attack; in another district, a man was killed when a non-residential building was struck.