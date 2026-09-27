The enemy attacked Kyiv again: there have been strikes, among those injured are a woman and two 16-year-old children

The Russian army continues to attack Ukraine’s capital; a strike was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district, with a woman and two 16-year-old children among those injured. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

First, Klitschko reported a strike on a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Later, it became known that three people had been injured.

Among those injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district are a woman and two 16-year-old children. Medics are hospitalizing them - the mayor of Kyiv reported.

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Background

In the capital, an auto repair shop caught fire in the Solomianskyi district as a result of the enemy attack; in another district, a man was killed when a non-residential building was struck.