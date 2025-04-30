$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 74283 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 78417 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 62809 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 89058 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 84929 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 76714 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 71730 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 146849 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 145266 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 126359 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

The enemy attacked Kharkiv with "Geran-2" type UAVs, the number of victims has increased to 39

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

As a result of the enemy drone attack on Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 39 people, including children and a pregnant woman. Hospitals, houses and cars were damaged in various districts of the city.

The enemy attacked Kharkiv with "Geran-2" type UAVs, the number of victims has increased to 39

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the enemy drone attack has increased to 39. This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

The number of victims is increasing - already 39 people

- Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

In turn, the head of the department for countering crimes committed in the context of armed conflict of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Spartak Borysenko, said that two city hospitals were damaged in the attack on Kharkiv.

The enemy used "Geran-2" type UAVs to carry out the strikes. ... Currently, medical assistance has been provided to 30 civilians, including 1 child aged 16 years

- Borysenko specified.

He added that civilian objects in Slobidsky, Shevchenkivsky, Kyivsky, Saltivsky and Nemyshlyansky districts of Kharkiv came under attack. Multi-storey buildings, private houses, cars and enterprises were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that among the victims are a 16-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and a 24-year-old pregnant woman. Four people are currently hospitalised in the city's hospital.

Recall

On Tuesday evening, April 29, Kharkiv was subjected to a hostile drone attack. The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that as of 23:29, 20 people had sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ihor Terekhov
Shahed-136
Kharkiv
