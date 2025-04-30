The enemy attacked Kharkiv with "Geran-2" type UAVs, the number of victims has increased to 39

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the enemy drone attack has increased to 39. This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

The number of victims is increasing - already 39 people - Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

In turn, the head of the department for countering crimes committed in the context of armed conflict of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Spartak Borysenko, said that two city hospitals were damaged in the attack on Kharkiv.

The enemy used "Geran-2" type UAVs to carry out the strikes. ... Currently, medical assistance has been provided to 30 civilians, including 1 child aged 16 years - Borysenko specified.

He added that civilian objects in Slobidsky, Shevchenkivsky, Kyivsky, Saltivsky and Nemyshlyansky districts of Kharkiv came under attack. Multi-storey buildings, private houses, cars and enterprises were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that among the victims are a 16-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and a 24-year-old pregnant woman. Four people are currently hospitalised in the city's hospital.

Recall

On Tuesday evening, April 29, Kharkiv was subjected to a hostile drone attack. The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that as of 23:29, 20 people had sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

