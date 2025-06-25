The enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known

In the Odesa region, Russian troops attacked the Izmail district with attack drones at night, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper and the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of June 25, the Russian armed forces launched a UAV attack on civilian infrastructure in the Izmail district of the Odesa region.

"The Vilkovo community was under attack. Despite the active work of air defense forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure. As a result of the attack, the premises of a private enterprise were destroyed, and agricultural equipment and machinery were destroyed. Fortunately, no people were injured," Kiper said in Telegram.

The prosecutor's office specified that as a result of the attack, "warehouse premises of a private enterprise, agricultural equipment and machinery were damaged."

