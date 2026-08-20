The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv; there may be disruptions to hot water supply in two districts, the mayor says

A critical infrastructure facility in the capital was deliberately attacked. Residents of the Desnianskyi and parts of the Dniprovskyi districts may experience interruptions in hot water supply. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, UNN reports.

Today, in the second half of the day, in the capital, in fact for the first time in the past several months, a critical infrastructure facility was deliberately attacked. Residents of the Desnianskyi and parts of the Dniprovskyi districts may experience interruptions in hot water supply - Klitschko reported.

According to the mayor, specialists are working to restore the damaged infrastructure.

In a Kyiv business center, one person was found dead and two injured after drone debris fell — mayor