Enemy attacked a unit of the State Emergency Service in Shostka: 5 rescuers wounded
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 19, enemy aircraft attacked a fire and rescue unit in Shostka. 5 rescuers were wounded, the building and 6 units of SES equipment were damaged.
Russian troops conducted an air strike on a fire and rescue unit in Shostka in Sumy region, 5 rescuers were wounded, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.
Details
"On the night of October 19, enemy aircraft attacked a fire and rescue unit in the city of Shostka. 5 rescuers were wounded and hospitalized," the State Emergency Service said in a statement on social media.
The building was reportedly partially destroyed. At the time of the attack, the personnel were in the shelter. The building and 6 units of SES equipment were damaged.
Sumy region introduces emergency shutdown schedules after night attack by Russia19.10.24, 09:24 • 29593 views