Sumy region introduces emergency shutdown schedules after night attack by Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Schedules of emergency power outages for stages 1 to 5 have been introduced in Sumy region. Shostka, Konotop and part of Sumy districts will be cut off.
Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in Sumy region this morning, following a nighttime enemy air strike that damaged energy facilities, cut power to a number of settlements, and wounded seven people, the Sumy RMA and Sumyoblenergo reported on Saturday, UNN reported.
At 08:57, emergency outage schedules for stages 1 to 5 were introduced in Sumy region, in accordance with the instructions of NPC Ukrenergo. Shostka, Konotop and part of Sumy districts will be de-energized
According to the Sumy RMA, on the night of October 18-19, Russians launched an air strike on the Shostka community, using UAVs and "chekers". "Energy and infrastructure facilities were damaged. A number of settlements in Shostka district are without electricity. The power supply has been partially restored, the works are ongoing," RMA reported on Telegram.
As noted, 3 "chekers" were destroyed by air defense. As a result of the enemy attack, seven people were preliminarily wounded.