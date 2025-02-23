The enemy attacked a private house in Odesa, there are wounded

On Saturday evening, February 22, Russian occupants struck at Odesa. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

Details

According to him, the strike caused a fire in a private house.

“Three people were injured. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack,” Kiper wrote.

Recall

Late in the evening, on February 22, an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine . In some regions, enemy drones were spotted flying in different directions. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih and Odesa, and air defense was activated.

At approximately 22:27, explosions were heard in Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih. A UAV was operating in the capital after a ballistic missile threat was announced.

