The enemy attacked a civilian car on the highway near Kupyansk: two people died

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
09:32 AM • 14070 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 49807 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 32278 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 31482 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 31180 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 33176 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 42301 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 42786 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 41213 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 43118 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.6m/s
35%
755mm
Popular news
Czech Initiative: Ukraine has already received a million large-caliber ammunition - FialaAugust 14, 03:08 AM • 4960 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 35621 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 33099 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 13635 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 13247 views
Publications
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 49741 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 173097 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 147073 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 136492 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 146483 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Netherlands
United Kingdom
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 13275 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 33604 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 55527 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 108405 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 124476 views
Actual
The Times
World War II
Diia (service)
WhatsApp
Signal

The enemy attacked a civilian car on the highway near Kupyansk: two people died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

A Russian UAV attacked a civilian car near Kupyansk, killing a 69-year-old man and woman. Another 76-year-old woman was hospitalized with explosive wounds.

The enemy attacked a civilian car on the highway near Kupyansk: two people died

A Russian drone struck a civilian car near Kupyansk: a 69-year-old man and woman were killed, and another 76-year-old woman was hospitalized with explosive injuries. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

As a result of the Russian UAV strike, two people died – a 69-year-old man and woman.

- the report says.

Another 76-year-old woman sustained explosive injuries and was hospitalized. Doctors are providing the injured person with all necessary assistance.

Addition

Over the past day, 6 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks.

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, one person died and one was injured. In the village of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk community, a 48-year-old man died; in Kupyansk, a 72-year-old woman was injured.

The enemy used 3 FPV drones against the Kharkiv region.

Civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed:

  • in the Kharkiv district, a private house was damaged (Prudyanka village);
    • in the Kupyansk district, a rural club was damaged (Maly Burluk village).

      Also, over the past day, 148 combat engagements were recorded.

      In the South Slobozhansky direction, five combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Zapadne, and Fyholivka. In the Kupyansk direction, three enemy attacks took place. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions near Holubivka.

      Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk direction12.08.25, 04:23 • 17171 view

      Olga Rozgon

      SocietyWar
      Kharkiv Oblast
      Kupyansk