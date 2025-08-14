The enemy attacked a civilian car on the highway near Kupyansk: two people died

A Russian drone struck a civilian car near Kupyansk: a 69-year-old man and woman were killed, and another 76-year-old woman was hospitalized with explosive injuries. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, writes UNN.

As a result of the Russian UAV strike, two people died – a 69-year-old man and woman. - the report says.

Another 76-year-old woman sustained explosive injuries and was hospitalized. Doctors are providing the injured person with all necessary assistance.

Addition

Over the past day, 6 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks.

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, one person died and one was injured. In the village of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk community, a 48-year-old man died; in Kupyansk, a 72-year-old woman was injured.

The enemy used 3 FPV drones against the Kharkiv region.

Civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed:

in the Kharkiv district, a private house was damaged (Prudyanka village);

in the Kupyansk district, a rural club was damaged (Maly Burluk village).

Also, over the past day, 148 combat engagements were recorded.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, five combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Zapadne, and Fyholivka. In the Kupyansk direction, three enemy attacks took place. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions near Holubivka.

Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk direction