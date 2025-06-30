The Education Committee recommended that the Rada adopt the vocational education bill in the second reading

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education supported the bill on vocational education and recommended that the Rada adopt it in the second reading. This was reported by Serhii Babak, head of the VR Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation, according to UNN.

Details

The committee unanimously supported the draft Law No. 13107-d "On Professional Education" and recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt it in the second reading - Babak wrote on Telegram.

He noted that this bill lays the foundation for a modern vocational education model aimed at modernizing the system and partnering with businesses, as well as new approaches to financing and management.

With this, we want to change society's perception and approach to vocational education, in general. So that studying in vocational schools becomes fashionable. So that this training opens new opportunities for students and then has a practical basis for self-realization in the profession - Babak reported.

Addition

In March 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law on vocational education to adapt to market needs. The bill is intended to create a new system that meets modern challenges and needs and provides the most necessary and up-to-date knowledge, the head of government noted.