The dryer of the winner of the “Do Your Business” business idea competition dries a ton of seeds in 10 hours.

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 26888 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 126059 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 179876 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 112829 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 348330 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175609 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146291 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196534 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125437 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108342 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 13303 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 10907 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 9236 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 8652 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 11817 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 6416 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 26857 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 91111 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 126004 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 23744 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 26300 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 40105 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48513 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 137006 views
The dryer of the winner of the “Do Your Business” business idea competition dries a ton of seeds in 10 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 45136 views

The dryer of the winner of the “Do Your Business” business idea competition dries a ton of seeds in 10 hours.

The dryer of the winner of the “Do Your Business” business idea competition dries a ton of seeds in 10 hours

Ihor Hryhoryshyn from the village of Khonkivtsi in Vinnytsia region is known not only as a good host, but also as an entrepreneur who is not afraid to take risks and expand his horizons. For almost 10 years in agribusiness, the man has grown tons of wheat, corn, and sunflower. This year he decided to try a new direction - growing pumpkins for seeds. However, he lacked a dryer for full production.

In search of a solution, Igor applied to participate in the "Do Your Business" business idea competition, which is held annually by the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation to support active and enterprising Ukrainians.

"When I found out about the opportunity to participate in the business idea competition organized by MHP-Hromada, I immediately decided to try my hand at it," says entrepreneur Ihor Hryhoryshyn.

The entrepreneurial farmer's business idea was successful, and he received UAH 100 thousand to develop his business. With these funds, Mr.  managed to equip a modern dryer that can dry about a ton of ready-made seeds in 10 hours, allowing the farmer to work efficiently and take steps toward success.

"Participation in the competition gave me the opportunity not only to work at full capacity, but also to fulfill a long-held dream. After all, the niche of growing pumpkins for seeds in our region has not been filled. In addition, there is an opportunity to create additional jobs. This year, I temporarily hired two employees," says Ihor Hryhoryshyn.

This season, despite unfavorable weather conditions, the farmer managed to dry more than 8 tons of pumpkin seeds. He doesn't process pumpkins at the moment, so he gives them away to his fellow villagers who have their own farms to save them. The entrepreneur has already arranged for the wholesale sale of seeds and is actively planning the next sowing season. In addition, Ihor dreams of expanding his production and starting to produce pumpkin seed oil. Igor Grigoryshyn's experience is one of the brightest examples of how, with the support of the MHP-Community Foundation, one can develop their own business and make a significant contribution to the well-being of their community.

According to Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, supporting small businesses in communities is an important step towards making villages and small towns in Ukraine self-sufficient and forming their own successful business community.  

"The emergence of new jobs, as well as examples of successful entrepreneurship, change the approach to local resources and open up new prospects for community development. There is no need to go to big cities in search of work - there are always opportunities at home, in your community," explains Oleksandr Pakholyuk. 

This year, out of 616 applications from 15 regions of Ukraine, independent experts of the "Do Your Business" business idea competition selected 80. About UAH 10 million was allocated for the implementation of all projects. The amount of one grant is up to UAH 100 thousand.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

